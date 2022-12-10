Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €265.00 ($278.95) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($231.58) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €186.35 ($196.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €183.02 and its 200-day moving average is €183.49. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a one year high of €136.25 ($143.42).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

