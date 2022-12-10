Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Perrigo Price Performance

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,682. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 40.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

