Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 59.7% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

