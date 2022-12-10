Philcoin Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $131,059.32 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.24 or 0.30296740 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.