Pi Financial Downgrades Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) to Neutral

Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Maverix Metals Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of MMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 290,236 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.
About Maverix Metals
