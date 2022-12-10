Pi Financial Downgrades Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) to Neutral

Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company had a trading volume of 290,236 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

