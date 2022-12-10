Piper Sandler Cuts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $60.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.70 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $97.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

