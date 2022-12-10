Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122,752 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness makes up 3.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Planet Fitness worth $97,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $78,692,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 147.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,363,000 after purchasing an additional 454,133 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

