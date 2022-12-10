PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatinX has a market cap of $188.35 million and $274,218.97 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00505595 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.35 or 0.30220930 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

