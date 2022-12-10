Polymath Trading Up 0.3% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $194.66 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00451215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021789 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002364 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

