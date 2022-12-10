Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CEO Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 189,497 Shares

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 189,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $341,094.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,281,540 shares in the company, valued at $18,506,772. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 88,776 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $160,684.56.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 1,100 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $1,837.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 46,508 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $75,808.04.

On Friday, November 18th, Matt Ehrlichman acquired 58,132 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $96,499.12.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.77 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Porch Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 54,019 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $325,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Porch Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $436,000.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

