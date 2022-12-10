PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $98.86

PotCoin (POT) traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. PotCoin has a market cap of $546,947.65 and $98.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00444746 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00035664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021901 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

