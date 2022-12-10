PotCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $819,971.83 and $99.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 77.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.34 or 0.00445312 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.