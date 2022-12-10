PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Price Performance

PowerFleet stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.46. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $6.53.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter valued at $715,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.