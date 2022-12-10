PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Reduced by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in PPG Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 897,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,578,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.53.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $130.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

