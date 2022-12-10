Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Procore Technologies worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $326,844.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,093 shares of company stock worth $6,191,010. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $50.11 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.