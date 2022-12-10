ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856,683 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMDV. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SMDV stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.