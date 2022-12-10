Proton Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $28.08 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and $1.52 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.24 or 0.05550699 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00506204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,201.64 or 0.30257318 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,950,346,651 coins and its circulating supply is 13,887,174,036 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.