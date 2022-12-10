Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.94.

NYSE PSTG opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,463 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 262,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

