QITMEER NETWORK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.09 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00010990 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and $2,060.03 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.89110525 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,923.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

