QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.2 %

QCOM opened at $119.05 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock worth $4,489,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

