Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells $63,871.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Qualys Stock Performance
Shares of Qualys stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.85.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
