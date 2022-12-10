Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CRO Sells $63,871.50 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.69 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.09 and its 200 day moving average is $133.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

