Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Asset Management LLC

B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,088 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Quantum by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 32,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $37,821.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,032.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,328 shares of company stock valued at $55,755. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Price Performance

Quantum Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

