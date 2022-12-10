Quantum Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,019.45 and approximately $181,218.41 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020925 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00240190 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,676.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

