Quantum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $181,217.17 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,018.95 and $181,217.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010821 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00036003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00239800 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.0001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,676.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

