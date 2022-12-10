QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,684,000 after acquiring an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,295,000 after acquiring an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Shares of QDEL opened at $92.30 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.