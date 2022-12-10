R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,732 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in R1 RCM by 100.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.1 %

RCM stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.67 and a beta of 0.79. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. Equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.