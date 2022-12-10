Rain Capital Management LLC Invests $10.37 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 78,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,371,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $141.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.