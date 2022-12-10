Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.77-$2.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ramaco Resources also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

METC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 961,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 212,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 110,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

