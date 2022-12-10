Raymond James Raises Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$53.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Capital Power Price Performance

CPXWF opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Featured Stories

