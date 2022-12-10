RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

RealNetworks stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

About RealNetworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RealNetworks by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38,331 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.