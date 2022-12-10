RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Stock Performance
RealNetworks stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. RealNetworks has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.13.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 38.91%.
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
