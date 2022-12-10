Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.75

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.75 and traded as low as $14.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 518,232 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RBGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.65) to GBX 7,500 ($91.45) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($108.52) to GBX 8,200 ($99.99) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.99) to GBX 7,050 ($85.97) in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,590.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.