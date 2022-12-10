Render Token Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $129.77 million and $12.14 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002981 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

