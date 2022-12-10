Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director Sells C$165,000.00 in Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Get Rating) Director Réjean Gourde sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,470,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,019,139.

Réjean Gourde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Réjean Gourde sold 200,000 shares of Reunion Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$83,020.00.

Reunion Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE RGD remained flat at C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 471,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,153. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.11 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. Reunion Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.13 and a 52-week high of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Reunion Gold

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reunion Gold in a report on Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in South America. Its principal projects include Oko West Project covering an area of 10,880 acres in Guyana; NW Extension project comprising three rights of exploration that covers an area of 925 square kilometers in Suriname; Boulanger that covers an area of 38.42 km2 in French Guiana; and Dorlin, consisting of an 84 km2 exploitation permit in French Guiana.

Read More

