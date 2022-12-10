Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Stock Performance
Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.00.
Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Company Profile
