Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

