RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB opened at $38.54 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

