RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,696,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $420.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

