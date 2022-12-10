RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Bill.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.37. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total value of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $1,071,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,873 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,781. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

