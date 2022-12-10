RMB Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $292.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $362.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

