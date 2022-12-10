RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Newtek Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 197,093 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.47%. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is 114.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWT. TheStreet cut shares of Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

