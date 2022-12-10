RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $2.82 Million in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of NBT Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBTB opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.60. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.48 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

