RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $22.87 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $359.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

