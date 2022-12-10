RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 46,367 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,367 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,820,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,154,201,000 after purchasing an additional 801,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after buying an additional 328,309 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

STLD stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $111.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

