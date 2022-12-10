RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.76% of Digimarc worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

In other news, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $456,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

