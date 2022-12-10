Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,996.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 539,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,186.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.84. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 36.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 78,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 817.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 357,173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

