Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $378.67 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $378.67 million and approximately $425,176.53 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $19.96 or 0.00116368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $956.03 or 0.05564722 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00505440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.48 or 0.30211653 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

