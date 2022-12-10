Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

