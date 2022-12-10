Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%.

Insider Activity at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,235.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCFGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.