Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Driven Brands stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Insider Transactions at Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,056,415 shares in the company, valued at $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 7,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $225,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,758,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,510,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after buying an additional 488,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 17.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,645,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,985,000 after buying an additional 687,462 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,848,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Driven Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Driven Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,909 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

