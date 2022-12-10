Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance

VVNT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 106.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $88,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

