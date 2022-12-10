Royal Bank of Canada Raises Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Price Target to $12.00

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Performance
VVNT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.93.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
