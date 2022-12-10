Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $8,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock worth $30,523,135. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $270.57. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

